Kyle Lowry Pens Goodbye Letter to Toronto

Toronto Raptors legend Kyle Lowry pens a goodbye letter to the organization as he heads to the Miami Heat

After nine years, 601 games, and 10,540 points with the Toronto Raptors, Kyle Lowry has officially said goodbye.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday night to put into words how much Toronto, Canada, and the Raptors organization have meant to him over his tenure with the team.

He wrote about coming to Toronto when he was 26 years old, still a young man trying to figure out his place in the NBA. He said Toronto embraced him immediately and made him feel at home in a country and a city foreign to him.

"Toronto will forever be my 2nd home," he wrote. "I will always be tied to the franchise, the city and the country of Canada which makes me so happy to say."

He thanked Brian Colangelo for bringing him to Toronto and Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster for letting him grow into the player he became. He poked fun at Dwane Casey and the former coach's disdain for Lowry's iconic pull-up three-pointer.

"Collectively you all have been part of the plan to develop me into the player I am today," he wrote.

He went on to thank everyone involved in Toronto's 2019 championship team, Nick Nurse, the assistant coaches, and the medical staff, and everyone from Kawhi Leonard to Jeremy Lin who played a part in bringing the Larry O'Brien trophy back to Toronto.

Drake and DeMar DeRozan, of course, both got shoutouts as two of Lowry's closest friends.

"I met my best friend DeMar in this city and I wouldn't have been able to build the relationship I've been able to build without this city," Lowry wrote.

Finally, he said Toronto was in good hands with Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Fred VanVleet leading the way.

"I've legit gave blood, sweat, and tears and everything I've could!!!" he wrote. " Thank you Toronto, thank you Canada this will forever be HOME!!!"

