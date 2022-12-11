Raptors Look for Revenge vs. Magic: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, Odds

The Toronto Raptors will look to bounce-back against the Orlando Magic: Where to watch, injury updates, game odds, and storylines

The Toronto Raptors are in desperate need of a bounce-back game Sunday evening as they get set for a rematch against the Orlando Magic at 6 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet and the FAN 590 will air the game in Toronto. Bally Sports Florida and 96.9 the Game will broadcast for Orlando.

What to Watch For

A response. Toronto embarrassed itself Friday night against the Magic and that can't be allowed to happen again. The defense has to clamp down and a first-quarter lead shouldn't be too much to ask for against one of the league's very worst teams. If the Raptors want to prove they're a good team, beating teams like the Magic is a requirement.

Pascal Siakam was fantastic Friday night, finishing the game at plus-12 despite the four-point loss. Toronto needs to figure out its Siakam-less minutes because 10 minutes without your star player shouldn't spell such disaster for the team.

Fred VanVleet needs to be better. He had one solid outing against the Los Angeles Lakers earlier in the week, but he once again struggled from the field on Friday. His shots need to start falling, plain and simple.

Injury Reports

Toronto will be without Precious Achiuwa, Otto Porter Jr., and Juancho Hernangomez. O.G. Anunoby is questionable to play.

The Magic have ruled out Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris, Jonathan Isaac, Chuma Okeke, and Jalen Suggs.

Game Odds

The Raptors are -7 point favorites with an implied win probability of 73.7%. The total for the game is 221.

