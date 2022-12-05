Raptors Take on NBA-Leading Celtics on Monday: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, Odds

The Toronto Raptors will look to slow the NBA-leading Boston Celtics on Monday night: Where to watch, injury reports, game odds, and storylines

The Toronto Raptors have a true measuring stick game Monday night as the Eastern Conference-Leading Boston Celtics come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

Where to Watch

TSN and TSN 1050 will broadcast in Toronto. NBC Sports Boston and 105.7 WROR will air the game for Boston

What to Watch For

The Celtics have been the NBA's best team so far this season, with a 19-5 record, the league's top net rating, and the No. 1 ranked offensive unit this year. Stopping them will be no easy task for the Raptors who will likely send pressure at Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and pray that Marcus Smart has a bad shooting night.

Starting hot has been an issue for the Raptors this season and while they jumped up early on the Orlando Magic on Saturday, getting a first-quarter lead against the Celtics who should have tired legs on the second night of a back-to-back is going to be imperative

Boston has been the boogyman in the past for Pascal Siakam. If he truly wants to be a top-five player in the NBA, doing it night after night against the league's best is the only way to garner that kind of respect.

Injury Reports

Toronto has listed Juancho Hernangomez as doubtful. Precious Achiuwa and Otto Porter Jr. remain out.

Boston has yet to release its injury report.

Game Odds

The Raptors are +1.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 50%. The total for the game is 227.5.

