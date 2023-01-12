Raptors Look for Two-Game Sweep of Hornets: Where to Watch, Injuries, Odds

The Toronto Raptors look for their first three-game winning streak as they take on the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday: Where to watch, injury reports, and odds

The Toronto Raptors will look for their first three-game winning streak Thursday night as they welcome the Charlotte Hornets back to Scotiabank Arena for a 7:30 pm E.T. tipoff.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet and TSN 1050 will broadcast for Toronto. Bally Sports Southeast and 102.5 The Block will call the game for Charlotte.

What to Watch For

Toronto has yet to sweep any of its two-game sets this season but the lackluster Hornets give the Raptors a chance to start stringing together some crucial wins if the team wants to turn things around this year. They've won two in a row now with their eyes set for three straight Thursday.

It'll be another high-scoring affair considering the blistering pace the Hornets play at. Toronto's defense is going to have to be a little tighter to wall off the drive-and-kick opportunities Charlotte made the most of on Tuesday night.

Toronto's bench has now strung together two straight solid outings with Gary Trent Jr.-led lineups. Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher both found a groove Tuesday and the Raptors are going to need that kind of production from the second unit to keep the starters a little more rested for the stretch run.

Injury Reports

Toronto is without Otto Porter Jr. who is done for the year.

Gordon Hayward is doubtful to play for Charlotte. Kelly Oubre remains out too.

Game Odds

The Raptors are -7.5 point favorites with an implied win probability of 75%. The total for the game is 231.5.

