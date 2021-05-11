Sports Illustrated home
Chris Boucher Will Return & Start vs. Clippers

The Toronto Raptors will have Chris Boucher back in the starting lineup as he returns to the court for the first time in almost three weeks
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors are finally getting some good news.

For the first time in almost three weeks, the Raptors will welcome Chris Boucher back to the court and back to the starting lineup for Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Boucher has been out since suffering a sprained MCL on April 21 against the Brooklyn Nets. The injury initially appeared to be quite serious but MRIs and X-Rays came back negative for any structural damage.

His return to the lineup comes just in the nick of time for Toronto who has continued to battle numerous other injuries. Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Rodney Hood, Paul Watson Jr., and Aron Baynes have all been ruled out leaving the Raptors with a hodgepodge of bench players remaining.

