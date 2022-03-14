Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Lakers

The Toronto Raptors will have a chance to make it three straight victories Monday night at 10:30 p.m. ET against the Los Angeles Lakers.

What to Watch For

The Lakers are on the second night of a back-to-back and could be without both LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Considering Los Angeles' lack of depth, Toronto shouldn't have much trouble with the Lakers if James takes the night off.

Toronto has listed Fred VanVleet as questionable again and if the 28-year-old can't go, it should be enough big night for Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam who have been tasked with running the point in VanVleet's absence.

It'll be a revenge game for Stanley Johnson who has gone from Raptors afterthought to the starting lineup for Los Angeles. Johnson remains stout defensively and his game has certainly improved, but it's not a great sign when he's a core player on a team that had championship aspirations.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors will be without OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn. VanVleet is questionable.

The Lakers have yet to release their injury report.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -4.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 225.5.

Further Reading

Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, & the Raptors' bench defy the odds in victory over Nuggets

Suns Players Share Their Side of the Story Following Physical Battle with Raptors

Study finds Raptors have played among the fewest games in front of league's best refs this year