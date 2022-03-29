March Photos of the Month for the Toronto Raptors
The Toronto Raptors have had an incredible month of March and here are the top photos with one game to go
The Toronto Raptors have put together a 10-5 record so far this March, the eighth-best in the NBA and fourth-best in the Eastern Conference. After a shaky start to the month, they quickly bounced back with a near-perfect West Coast road trip and have jumped up into a tie with the Chicago Bulls for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Let's take a look at the best photos from the month.
The Toronto Raptors in March 2022
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) keeps a ball in play against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Scotiabank Arena
Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) reacts after making a basket against the Detroit Pistons in the second half at Scotiabank Arena
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) celebrates a basket against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) reacts after making a basket against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) controls the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and guard Fred VanVleet (23) reacts after forward Pascal Siakam (43) scores the basket and draws the foul against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) dunks against Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington (23) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) drives to the basket over Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the third quarter at Scotiabank Arena
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) is presented with the NBA Rookie of the Month award before playing the Cleveland Cavaliers at Scotiabank Arena
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) dunks the ball for a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at Scotiabank Arena
Members of the Toronto Fire Department waits after fans exited Scotiabank Arena due to a fire emergency during the second quarter between the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) reacts after a basket against the Boston Celtics during overtime at Scotiabank Arena
