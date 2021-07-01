Raptors Mock Trade Negotiations For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

There are few players in the NBA these days that would look better in a Toronto Raptors uniform than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The 6-foot-6 Canadian would be the ideal replacement for Kyle Lowry as a do-it-all combo guard to pair with Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, and Pascal Siakam for the foreseeable future.

Considering where the Oklahoma City Thunder are in their rebuild, there have been rumors about Gilgeous-Alexander possibly being dealt this summer in return for even more draft equity and long-term capital. While it seems unlikely the Thunder will move on from their young star, the Raptors should certainly be making a call to OKC general manager Sam Presti to see what the Thunder would want in return.

Since Toronto and Oklahoma City aren't going to leak any trade discussions, I reached out to Inside the Thunder's Derek Parker to run through some mock trade talks.

Toronto’s initial offer: No. 4 Pick, Salary Filler in exchange for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Rose: Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster aren't going to come in with their best deal. While we aren't dealing with the old-school New York Knicks here, maybe the Thunder are interested in the fourth overall pick, presumably Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga's 20-year-old point guard, in exchange for Gilgeous-Alexander.

Parker: Should Presti and the Thunder decide to pivot away from Gilgeous-Alexander, which is unlikely, it will be in an attempt to land a superstar more fit for Oklahoma City’s timeline. While the 2021 Draft is loaded, I’m not quite sure the No. 4 pick gets it done in that regard. OKC would more than likely need a much bigger package in order to move up higher than four.

Oklahoma City’s counter: OG Anunoby, 4th pick, unprotected 2022 first-round pick

Rose: Well, that certainly escalated quickly. That's a lot for Toronto to give up. While OG Anunoby's ceiling probably isn't quite as high as Gilgeous-Alexander's, both Anunoby and this year's first-rounder are a little bit too much. I don't think the Raptors would be too worried about that 2022 first-round pick, but ideally, it'd be top-four protected just in case. Ultimately, Toronto would probably have to pass on this offer.

Toronto’s counter: No. 4 Pick, 2022 Top 4 protected first-round pick, 2024 top 4 protected first-round pick, Malachi Flynn

Rose: My goal here is to get Gilgeous-Alexander without giving up Anunoby. That would give Toronto a solid core of VanVleet, Gilgeous-Alexander, Anunoby, Siakam, and Gary Trent Jr. for the next few years. Malachi Flynn had an up-and-down rookie season but he looked pretty impressive toward the end of the year. While Toronto doesn't have a track record of moving multiple first-rounders, Gilgeous-Alexander is a special kind of player and those top-four protections should save Toronto from giving up anything too valuable in the future.

Parker: While more in the right direction, I think Presti’s goal with this trade is to get into the top two picks with as little personal assets as possible. I’m not sure the return in this deal, mixed together with some of the Thunder’s vast war chest of picks, could lure Detroit or Houston out of the top two spots. With his ceiling still unknown, Gilgeous-Alexander is highly valued in OKC and would more than likely only be dealt along with assets to get a top pick back.

Verdict: No Deal

The hiccup here is just Anunoby. It's tough to see the Thunder moving Gilgeous-Alexander without getting back Toronto's most valuable long-term piece and it's equally tough to see the Raptors moving Anunoby and No. 4 for Gilgeous-Alexander. Ultimately this deal falls apart when the Raptors tell Presti his price is too high and they'd prefer to wait until Gilgeous-Alexander decides he's had enough of Oklahoma City and wants to come home.

