RJ Barrett Becomes 2nd Knicks Player to Enter COVID-19 Protocols Just Days After Playing Raptors

    December 12, 2021
    New York Knicks forwards RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin have entered COVID-19 protocols after playing the Toronto Raptors on Friday

    Canadian RJ Barrett has become the second member of the New York Knicks to enter the NBA's Health & Safety protocols just days after playing the Toronto Raptors in Scotiabank Arena.

    Both Barrett and Obi Toppin have been ruled out for Sunday's Knicks game. While it hasn't been announced if either player has tested positive for COVID-19, both players are fully vaccinated and vaccinated players are not required to quarantine following a close contact. Both players spoke unmasked during their post-game media availabilities, which is not uncommon during media press conferences.

    The Knicks played in Toronto on Friday where the Raptors have been dealing with their own COVID-19 issues following Masai Ujiri's positive COVID-19 test. No Raptors players have had to enter protocols since the start of the regular season and all players are fully vaccinated. 

    Prior to their game against the Raptors, the Knicks played the Indiana Pacers last Wednesday where Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

    The Raptors are scheduled to practice on Sunday and will play the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

