Watch: Nick Nurse Discusses Malachi Flynn's Playing Time Situation

Through four games this season, Malachi Flynn is yet to see a single minute of meaningful playing time. He's vanished from the Toronto Raptors' rotation with his minutes being distributed between Fred VanVleet, Goran Dragic, and rookie second-round pick Dalano Banton.

"I think Malachi is a good player. It’s just a matter of timing and numbers and all that kind of stuff right now but he’s not out of the discussion," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday. "He almost went in the game last night, he almost went to the game of Dallas. It'll happen one of these days and then it's gonna be up to see what he looks like out there."

The biggest reason for Flynn's lack of playing time is the sudden emergence of Banton, Nurse said. The 6-foot-9 guard has repeatedly provided a spark off the bench, helping Toronto dig out of double-digit holes in Game 1 against the Washington Wizards and on Monday night against the Chicago Bulls.

"He's the one you should probably be asking me about," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of Banton. "He's come out and played outstanding every minute he’s been out there and the offense gets really easy when he's out there and he's played like eight minutes a night. You should be all over me for not playing him more."

