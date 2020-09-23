SI.com
Durant Calls Nurse a Top 5 Coach in NBA

Aaron Rose

Kevin Durant has seen first hand what it's like to go up against the Toronto Raptors and a Nick Nurse defence.

He watched from the sidelines during last year's NBA Finals as Nurse deployed unorthodox defensive schemes one after another to slow down the Golden State Warriors. Had Durant been on the court with Stephen Curry, there's no way Nurse would have been able to use his now infamous box-and-one, but with Durant sidelined, Nurse worked his magic.

That defensive aggressiveness is largely why Nurse received 90 of possible 100 first place Coach of the Year votes, clinching the award in his second year as the Raptors head coach.

On a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Durant was asked to compare Nurse to Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens and Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

"The difference is just in the players they have," Durant said. "I think all three of those coaches make great defensive adjustments and they allow their players freedom, that's what makes them great coaches."

Durant went on to say all three of the coaches are among the top five in the NBA. To him, where the three coaches diverge is just the talent level on their team.

"The difference is like Jimmy Buttler, Jayson Tatum vs. Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry, there's just a talent difference in all three of those coaches," Durant said.

Durant is expected to be back and healthy next season with the Brooklyn Nets. It will be his first season under newly hired head coach Steve Nash.

