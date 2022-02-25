Skip to main content
OG Anunoby Ruled Out With Fractured Finger

The Toronto Raptors say OG Anunoby has suffered a fractured finger and will miss Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets

OG Anunoby is expected to miss some time.

The Toronto Raptors forward has popped up on the injury report with a fracture in his right ring finger, the team announced Friday. He will miss Friday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets and is expected to be sidelined for at least a little while.

Anunoby had not been on the injury report earlier in the day, however, he reportedly felt discomfort in the finger heading into the All-Star break and subsequent imagining revealed the fracture, according to The Athletic's Eric Koreen. 

Anunoby had struggled heading into the break, shooting just 37.3% from the floor and  29.4% from three-point range in his last six outings. He'd averaged just 11.7 points per game over the stretch.

The 24-year-old has already missed 15 games this season, the bulk of which came in late November and early December when he suffered a hip pointer injury in practice. He missed a pair of games in late December due to COVID-19

Toronto has yet to release a timeline for the injury, though Raptors coach Nick Nurse should provide more information this afternoon at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Expect the Raptors to sub Khem Birch into the starting lineup in Anunoby's place.

