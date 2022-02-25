OG Anunoby Ruled Out With Fractured Finger

OG Anunoby is expected to miss some time.

The Toronto Raptors forward has popped up on the injury report with a fracture in his right ring finger, the team announced Friday. He will miss Friday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets and is expected to be sidelined for at least a little while.

Anunoby had not been on the injury report earlier in the day, however, he reportedly felt discomfort in the finger heading into the All-Star break and subsequent imagining revealed the fracture, according to The Athletic's Eric Koreen.

Anunoby had struggled heading into the break, shooting just 37.3% from the floor and 29.4% from three-point range in his last six outings. He'd averaged just 11.7 points per game over the stretch.

The 24-year-old has already missed 15 games this season, the bulk of which came in late November and early December when he suffered a hip pointer injury in practice. He missed a pair of games in late December due to COVID-19

Toronto has yet to release a timeline for the injury, though Raptors coach Nick Nurse should provide more information this afternoon at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Expect the Raptors to sub Khem Birch into the starting lineup in Anunoby's place.

