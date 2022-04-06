Matisse Thybulle Ruled 'Ineligible to Play' vs. Raptors in Toronto, OG Anunoby Listed as Questionable

The Philadelphia 76ers have listed defensive standout Matisse Thybulle as "ineligible to play" ahead of Thursday night's game against the Toronto Raptors.

It's the first time the 25-year-old guard has been listed with such designation and could be related to his vaccine status. If unvaccinated, he would not be permitted entrance into Canada and therefore be ineligible to play against the Raptors on Thursday or in the playoffs should Toronto face the 76ers down the road.

Aside from Kyrie Irving who has made his vaccine status clear over the past few months, it's unclear who else around the league remains unvaccinated. While the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks told ESPN's Tim Bontemps that their teams are 100% fully vaccinated, the Boston Celtics and 76ers declined to comment when asked about their vaccine situation.

Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Jaylen Brown did not travel with the Celtics for their most recent game in Toronto raising questions about their vaccine status.

As for the Raptors, OG Anunoby remains questionable with a right thigh contusion he suffered last Friday against the Orlando Magic. Yuta Watanabe is also questionable.

Toronto doesn't appear to be planning to rest Fred VanVleet who will likely get some time off in the final three games at some point. He continues to battle a knee injury, though he is not on the Raptors' injury report.

Further Reading

Hawks players explain why the Raptors are one of the NBA's most annoying teams to face

Nick Nurse & Fred VanVleet discuss how far the Raptors have come defensively on their trek toward another championship

Raptors punch playoff tickets by sticking to their identity in victory over Hawks