Raptors Open Two-Game Set vs. Magic: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, Odds

The Toronto Raptors will look to stay hot against the Orlando Magic: Where to watch, injury reports, and game odds

The Toronto Raptors have a chance to start piling up some wins with a two-game set against the Orlando Magic set to tipoff Friday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

TSN and TSN 1050 will call the game in Toronto. Bally Sports Florida and 96.9 the Game will broadcast for Orlando.

What to Watch For

The first quarter of the season didn't quite live up to expectations for the Raptors but a win over a depleted Los Angeles Lakers team on Wednesday followed by a pair against Orlando should help Toronto build some momentum in the second quarter of the season. That does mean taking care of business against one of the league's worst teams and sweeping this pair of games.

Fred VanVleet started to get back on track Wednesday with a 25-point showing and while his three-point shot was still a little iffy, he was attacking the paint and getting to the free-throw line. VanVleet doesn't need to be a downhill force by any means, but if he can get into the paint occasionally it should open up his three-point shot a little more.

Toronto has kept a pretty consistent rotation over the past few games with the regular starts including Christian Koloko, followed by Gary Trent Jr., Chris Boucher, and Thad Young off the bench. That could expand if the Raptors jump up early on the Magic, but that consistency is certainly welcomed by Toronto's top players.

Injury Reports

The Raptors remain without Otto Porter Jr., Precious Achiuwa, and Juancho Hernagnomez.

The Magic have ruled out Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke, Jonathan Isaac, Gary Harris, and Wendell Carter Jr.

Game Odds

The Raptors are -8 point favorites with an implied win probability of 75%. The total for the game is 222.

