    •
    December 19, 2021
    Raptors Game Postponed Due to Magic COVID Outbreak
    Author:

    Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors are getting another break as COVID-19 continues to decimate the NBA.

    Monday night's game against the Orlando Magic has been postponed by the NBA following a COVID outbreak within the Magic organization.

    Orlando had five players in COVID-19 protocols Saturday night and another seven players sidelined due to injury and played nine players against the Brooklyn Nets.

    It'll be the second time the Raptors have had a game postponed in the past week. Last Thursday the Chicago Bulls were scheduled to play in Toronto, but an outbreak within the Bulls organization forced the league to postpone the game.

    The Raptors are dealing with their own COVID-19 issues having placed Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton in NBA Health & Safety protocols on Saturday just over an hour before tip-off against the Golden State Warriors.

    Toronto is currently scheduled to play the Bulls on Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, and the Philadelphia 76ers next Tuesday, all of whom are dealing with COVID-19 issues. Cleveland and Philadelphia have both had games postponed this week.

