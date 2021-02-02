Raptors at Magic: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Tuesday's Game

The Toronto Raptors will look for the series sweep against the Orlando Magic when they make the trip down I-4. Here's how to watch and the best gambling picks

The Toronto Raptors will look for the series sweep tonight when they make the trip down I-4 to take on the Orlando Magic for the second straight game.

It'll be another shorthanded night for both teams. Toronto will once again be without OG Anunoby and potentially Norman Powell who is listed as questionable with a right thigh bruise. The Magic recently added Aaron Gordon to the injury report after the 6-foot-8 forward suffered a severe ankle sprain on Sunday.

The Raptors are going to look to carry over their attacking ways on Tuesday night against the Magic's lackluster paint defence that ranks third-worst in the NBA in opponent's shooting percentage at the rim. If Pascal Siakam is still healthy, he'll be the key for Toronto's offence as he was on Sunday. Look for him to once again be attacking downhill and getting to the rim with ease.

Game Details

Toronto Raptors at Orlando Magic

Date: Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Amway Center

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: Sportsnet

Raptors Listen: FAN 590

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Magic TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Florida

Magic Listen: FM 96.9 The Game

Magic Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Raptors -6.0

Moneyline: TOR -230, ORL +205

O/U: 215

Odds provided by Covers

Pick of the Game

There's nothing particularly enticing in the early prop bets. Aron Baynes at 6.5 rebounds still seems low to me, so the over looks pretty safe, but at -130 there's not much value there. Check back closer to game time when more prop bets have been released.

