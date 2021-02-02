Raptors at Magic: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Tuesday's Game
The Toronto Raptors will look for the series sweep tonight when they make the trip down I-4 to take on the Orlando Magic for the second straight game.
It'll be another shorthanded night for both teams. Toronto will once again be without OG Anunoby and potentially Norman Powell who is listed as questionable with a right thigh bruise. The Magic recently added Aaron Gordon to the injury report after the 6-foot-8 forward suffered a severe ankle sprain on Sunday.
The Raptors are going to look to carry over their attacking ways on Tuesday night against the Magic's lackluster paint defence that ranks third-worst in the NBA in opponent's shooting percentage at the rim. If Pascal Siakam is still healthy, he'll be the key for Toronto's offence as he was on Sunday. Look for him to once again be attacking downhill and getting to the rim with ease.
Game Details
Toronto Raptors at Orlando Magic
Date: Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Location: Amway Center
How to Watch
Raptors TV Broadcast: Sportsnet
Raptors Listen: FAN 590
Raptors Stream: Click Here
Magic TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Florida
Magic Listen: FM 96.9 The Game
Magic Stream: Click Here
Odds
Spread: Raptors -6.0
Moneyline: TOR -230, ORL +205
O/U: 215
Pick of the Game
There's nothing particularly enticing in the early prop bets. Aron Baynes at 6.5 rebounds still seems low to me, so the over looks pretty safe, but at -130 there's not much value there. Check back closer to game time when more prop bets have been released.
