Report: NBA Reschedules Kyle Lowry's Return to Toronto For February 1

The NBA appears to be shaking up the Toronto Raptors schedule next month.

In light of recent COVID-19 issues and postponed games, the league has rescheduled the Miami Heat to play the San Antonio Spurs on February 3, the night previously saved for Kyle Lowry's return to Toronto.

Lowry and the Heat will now reportedly play in Toronto on February 1, according to Ira Winderman and confirmed by Doug Smith of the Toronto Star. The Raptors had been scheduled to play in Atlanta against the Hawks that day, though no official changes to Toronto's schedule have been announced.

If Lowry does indeed return to Toronto on February 1, it could be without fans in attendance as Ontario continues to restrict gathering and enforce tighter COVID-19 measures. Capacity at Scotiabank Arena has already been cut to 1,000 people and Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment has decided to prohibit fans from entering the arena for games.

