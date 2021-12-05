Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Must See: Precious Achiuwa is Puzzled by Bagged Milk, Eats Oreo With a Fork
    Toronto Raptors center Precious Achiuwa had his first bagged milk experience on the latest episode of Open Gym
    Precious Achiuwa has finally become an honorary Canadian.

    On the latest episode of Open Gym, the Toronto Raptors center had his first experience with bagged milk. 

    The 22-year-old Nigerian said he'd never actually seen a bag of milk in person. He'd heard about them and seen them online, but he'd only been used to bottled milk.

    "This is it?" he asked as he picked up the bag of three. "No way. This? That's it?"

    It took Achiuwa a little while to figure out how to get the bag in the milk jug, but the Open Gym crew was around to help him out and open the bag with a milk-bag cutter.

    That's when things got a little strange.

    Achiuwa poured himself a glass of milk, opened his box of Oreos, and then grabbed a "special type of fork."

    "You ain't never seen a fork like this before," he joked.

    He plunged the fork into the middle of the Oreo, securing it in the vanilla icing, before dunking the Oreo into the milk, submerging it completely without getting his hands dirty.

    "You've got to get the right amount of milk in the Oreo," he said.

    Achiuwa ended the episode on a cliffhanger, promising he'd have more snacking tricks coming up at some point in the future.

