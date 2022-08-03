Skip to main content

Raptors Announce Preseason Schedule & Training Camp in Victoria, BC

The Toronto Raptors will open their preseason schedule on October 2 following training camp in Victoria, British Columbia
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Toronto Raptors basketball is nearly back.

The organization announced its preseason schedule that'll tip off on October 2 at 5 p.m. ET in Edmonton against the Utah Jazz. It's one of two preseason games that'll be played in Canada outside of Toronto this summer as part of the eighth NBA Canada series.

The Raptors will then take on the Boston Celtics on October 5 at 7 p.m. ET in Boston. That'll be followed by a trip down to Houston for an 8 p.m. ET tipoff on October 7. Toronto will play its lone preseason game at Scotiabank Area on October 9 against the Chicago Bulls at 6 p.m. ET. The preseason finale will take place in Montreal on October 14 against the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. ET.

Training camp for the team will begin in Victoria, British Columbia, and run from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 at the University of Victoria. It's the second time the Raptors have ventured out West to hold their training camp in Victoria.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Media day is scheduled for Sept. 26 before the team heads to Victoria.

Further Reading

Trainer details Scottie Barnes' offensive mindset going into sophomore season

Exclusive: Inside Scottie Barnes' offseason, 'he's gonna surprise a lot of people,' trainer says

Raptors coach Nick Nurse says Precious Achiuwa is "on a mission" this summer

USATSI_11413785_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Will Face Jazz & Celtics in Preseason Games in Edmonton & Montreal

By Aaron Rose22 minutes ago
USATSI_17941075_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Sign Undrafted Forward Gabe Brown to Training Camp Deal

By Aaron Rose1 hour ago
USATSI_10022852_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Former Raptor DeMarre Carroll Joins Bucks Coaching Staff

By All Raptors Staff16 hours ago
USATSI_18102533_168390270_lowres (3)
News

Trainer Details Scottie Barnes' Offensive Mindset Going Into Sophomore Season

By Aaron RoseAug 2, 2022 10:15 AM EDT
USATSI_18138937_168390270_lowres (3)
News

Exclusive: Inside Scottie Barnes' Offseason, 'He's Gonna Surprise a lot of People,' Trainer Says

By Aaron RoseJul 29, 2022 1:35 PM EDT
USATSI_18153658_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Coach Nick Nurse Says Precious Achiuwa is "On A Mission" This Summer

By Aaron RoseJul 28, 2022 10:08 AM EDT
USATSI_18111007_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Face Roster Crunch Following Juancho Hernangomez Signing

By Aaron RoseJul 26, 2022 1:07 PM EDT
IMG_5420 2
News

Former Raptor Leaks 2018 Playoff Scouting Report on LeBron James, John Wall, & Bradley Beal

By Aaron RoseJul 26, 2022 10:22 AM EDT