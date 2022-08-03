Raptors Announce Preseason Schedule & Training Camp in Victoria, BC

Toronto Raptors basketball is nearly back.

The organization announced its preseason schedule that'll tip off on October 2 at 5 p.m. ET in Edmonton against the Utah Jazz. It's one of two preseason games that'll be played in Canada outside of Toronto this summer as part of the eighth NBA Canada series.

The Raptors will then take on the Boston Celtics on October 5 at 7 p.m. ET in Boston. That'll be followed by a trip down to Houston for an 8 p.m. ET tipoff on October 7. Toronto will play its lone preseason game at Scotiabank Area on October 9 against the Chicago Bulls at 6 p.m. ET. The preseason finale will take place in Montreal on October 14 against the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. ET.

Training camp for the team will begin in Victoria, British Columbia, and run from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 at the University of Victoria. It's the second time the Raptors have ventured out West to hold their training camp in Victoria.

Media day is scheduled for Sept. 26 before the team heads to Victoria.

Further Reading

Trainer details Scottie Barnes' offensive mindset going into sophomore season

Exclusive: Inside Scottie Barnes' offseason, 'he's gonna surprise a lot of people,' trainer says

Raptors coach Nick Nurse says Precious Achiuwa is "on a mission" this summer