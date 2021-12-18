Raptors Return OG Anunoby & Precious Achiuwa vs. Warriors, Khem Birch Remains Out

The Toronto Raptors are getting OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa back.

After 13 games sidelined with a hip pointer injury, the 24-year-old forward will return Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. Achiuwa, who Nurse had said would miss Saturday's game, will play, according to Raptors PR.

Anunoby had been sidelined for the past month since suffering the injury back in mid-November following a collision with Achiuwa in practice.

Achiuwa had missed a pair of games with right shoulder tendinitis prior to entering COVID-19 protocols following a close contact of a positive case. He has cleared protocols and his shoulder is good to go.

Khem Birch remains sidelined with knee swelling, though he said there's a good chance he returns on Monday against the Orlando Magic. He's been out since November 24.

The Warriors have opted to rest Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Otto Porter who did not travel to Toronto following Friday night's game against the Boston Celtics.

