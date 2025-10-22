All Raptors

Raptors reveal 2025-26 opening night roster

The Toronto Raptors have their team going into the season.

Jeremy Brener

Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes dribbles down the court during the second half against the Boston Celtics.
Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes dribbles down the court during the second half against the Boston Celtics. / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
The Toronto Raptors are going into the season with 14 standard contracts and 3 two-way players that will shuttle back and forth from the G League.

Here's a look at the Raptors going into opening night:

Head coach Darko Rajakovic

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic gestures as he speaks to his players
Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic gestures as he speaks to his players. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Rajakovic is in his third year as the head coach of the Raptors.

#0 A.J. Lawson

Lawson was signed to the final two-way slot after he cleared waivers last week.

#1 Gradey Dick

Dick is going into his third season with the Raptors after being the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

#2 Jonathan Mogbo

Mogbo, who turns 24 later this month, is embarking on his second season with the Raptors.

#3 Brandon Ingram

Ingram was acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans last season. Now healthy, Ingram looks to make an impact as one of the leading scorers for the Raptors.

#4 Scottie Barnes

Barnes is entering the first season of his five-year supermax contract, which will pay him around $45 million in each campaign.

#5 Immanuel Quickley

Quickley is expected to be the Raptors starting point guard after missing most of last season.

#9 RJ Barrett

Barrett led the Raptors in scoring last season, averaging 21.1 points per game for Toronto.

#12 Collin Murray-Boyles

Murray-Boyles has a lot of hype going into the season as the No. 9 overall pick out of South Carolina.

#14 Ja'Kobe Walter

Other than Murray-Boyles, Walter is the youngest player on the roster at 21 years old. He'll look to improve after a promising rookie season.

#17 Garrett Temple

Temple is the only player on the roster born in the 1980's, making him at least nine years older than everyone else on the team.

#19 Jakob Poeltl

Poeltl is second on the age list behind Temple, but he brings with him a ton of experience as the Raptors leader in win shares last season.

#23 Jamal Shead

Shead will be the team's point guard coming off the bench in his second NBA season.

#24 Chucky Hepburn

Hepburn is on a two-way deal, where he hopes to emulate Shead's style of play.

#30 Ochai Agbaji

Agbaji is coming off a career year in which he averaged double digits in points for the first time.

#54 Sandro Mamukelashvili

Mamukelashvili comes to the team from the San Antonio Spurs, where he was a backup to Victor Wembanyama.

#55 Alijah Martin

Martin, the No. 39 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is fresh off of a championship run in the NCAA with the Florida Gators.

#77 Jamison Battle

Battle played 59 games for the Raptors in his rookie season, but he could see a role increase in Year 2.




