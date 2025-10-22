Raptors reveal 2025-26 opening night roster
The Toronto Raptors are going into the season with 14 standard contracts and 3 two-way players that will shuttle back and forth from the G League.
Here's a look at the Raptors going into opening night:
Head coach Darko Rajakovic
Rajakovic is in his third year as the head coach of the Raptors.
#0 A.J. Lawson
Lawson was signed to the final two-way slot after he cleared waivers last week.
#1 Gradey Dick
Dick is going into his third season with the Raptors after being the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
#2 Jonathan Mogbo
Mogbo, who turns 24 later this month, is embarking on his second season with the Raptors.
#3 Brandon Ingram
Ingram was acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans last season. Now healthy, Ingram looks to make an impact as one of the leading scorers for the Raptors.
#4 Scottie Barnes
Barnes is entering the first season of his five-year supermax contract, which will pay him around $45 million in each campaign.
#5 Immanuel Quickley
Quickley is expected to be the Raptors starting point guard after missing most of last season.
#9 RJ Barrett
Barrett led the Raptors in scoring last season, averaging 21.1 points per game for Toronto.
#12 Collin Murray-Boyles
Murray-Boyles has a lot of hype going into the season as the No. 9 overall pick out of South Carolina.
#14 Ja'Kobe Walter
Other than Murray-Boyles, Walter is the youngest player on the roster at 21 years old. He'll look to improve after a promising rookie season.
#17 Garrett Temple
Temple is the only player on the roster born in the 1980's, making him at least nine years older than everyone else on the team.
#19 Jakob Poeltl
Poeltl is second on the age list behind Temple, but he brings with him a ton of experience as the Raptors leader in win shares last season.
#23 Jamal Shead
Shead will be the team's point guard coming off the bench in his second NBA season.
#24 Chucky Hepburn
Hepburn is on a two-way deal, where he hopes to emulate Shead's style of play.
#30 Ochai Agbaji
Agbaji is coming off a career year in which he averaged double digits in points for the first time.
#54 Sandro Mamukelashvili
Mamukelashvili comes to the team from the San Antonio Spurs, where he was a backup to Victor Wembanyama.
#55 Alijah Martin
Martin, the No. 39 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is fresh off of a championship run in the NCAA with the Florida Gators.
#77 Jamison Battle
Battle played 59 games for the Raptors in his rookie season, but he could see a role increase in Year 2.