Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr. Questionable vs. Heat, Otto Porter Jr. Out With Dislocated Toe

The Toronto Raptors may be getting some reinforcements back in time for Wednesday's game against Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat.

Both Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. are listed as questionable to play after missing Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. VanVleet has been sidelined for two games now with a non-COVID illness while Trent is battling a right hip soreness.

Otto Porter Jr., however, has already been ruled out after dislocating one of his toes on his left foot during Monday's game. It's unclear how long he'll be out for, having just recently returned from a hamstring injury that forced him out for the entire preseason and the first few games of the regular season.

Precious Achiuwa and Pascal Siakam both remain out and are expected to miss at least another week. Achiuwa has a right ankle sprain while Siakam has an adductor strain.

If VanVleet and Trent return Wednesday, expect Dalano Banton to slide back onto the bench for the Raptors after making his first start of the season. Toronto will likely go with Scottie Barnes, O.G. Anunoby, VanVleet, Trent, and either Thad Young or Christian Koloko. Should VanVleet or Trent remain sidelined, Banton could be in line for his second start of the year after a stellar performance on Monday.

Miami has yet to release its injury report for Wednesday.

