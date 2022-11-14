Raptors Rule Out Gary Trent Jr., Fred VanVleet vs. Pistons

Just when it seemed like things couldn't get any worse for the Toronto Raptors, Gary Trent Jr. has suddenly popped up on the injury report ahead of Monday's showdown against the Detroit Pistons.

Trent is battling right hip soreness and will miss Monday's game, the Raptors announced Monday morning. He joins Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and Precious Achiuwa who have all been ruled out already.

VanVleet continues to battle a non-COVID illness that has been plaguing him for the past two games. He missed Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers and was forced to exit Friday's game early due to the illness.

Siakam and Achiuwa will be out for at least the next week and likely longer as they work their way back from a pair of more serious injuries. Siakam has an adductor strain while Achiuwa sprained his right ankle.

Toronto has also listed Khem Birch as questionable with right knee soreness.

Detroit, meanwhile, has ruled out former No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham due to left shin soreness. Cory Joseph is listed as questionable.

Without Trent, Siakam, and VanVleet, Toronto will be relying on Scottie Barnes and O.G. Anunoby to carry a massive offensive load. They'll be joined by Thad Young and Otto Porter Jr. in the starting lineup, likely beside Chris Boucher or Christian Koloko.

Further Reading

Raptors fall flat offensively with Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet sidelined vs. Pacers

Oddsmakers: Raptors given 20% chance to land Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Rockets coach Stephen Silas shares his thoughts on sophomore development for Scottie Barnes and 2021 draft class