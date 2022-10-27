Otto Porter Jr. Expected to be 'Out for a Bit' For Personal Reasons

The Toronto Raptors are expecting to be without Otto Porter Jr. for a little bit due to a personal reason, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Thursday following practice.

Porter has yet to make his season debut for the Raptors this year due to a lingering hamstring injury. He'd been nearing a return, having begun ramping up activities for a possible return later this week or early next week.

Those plans, however, appear to have changed and it's unclear as to when exactly Porter will return for the Raptors.

With Porter sidelined, Toronto has relied on Chris Boucher, Precious Achiuwa, and Christian Koloko as the top three players off the bench. When Porter does return, he'll be counted on to bring some floor-spacing and veteran experience to a young Raptors squad.

"I think that he’ll just be another glue piece for us that will really help open the floor for Pascal, myself and everybody else," VanVleet added. "I’m excited to see him get back but it’s a long season, he can take his time, we’ve got time."

Porter's eight-year NBA career has been plagued by injury absences. He hasn't played in more than 65 games since 2017-18 and has only twice eclipsed 77 games played in a season.

