Scottie Barnes Returns to Practice, Gary Trent Jr. Remains Sidelined

The Toronto Raptors have listed both Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. as questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons

The Toronto Raptors got a bit of good news Thursday afternoon.

After a one-game absence due to right knee soreness, Scottie Barnes was back at practice Thursday, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. Both he and Gary Trent Jr., who did not practice, travel with the team for the five-game road trip and are listed as questionable for Friday night's game against the Detroit Pistons.

Trent has been battling left ankle swelling since he tweaked the ankle during pre-game warmups prior to last Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The ensuing MRI and X-Rays came back negative, Nurse said, and the team will let him rehab the injury until the pain subsides.

Barnes' knee injury has kept him out for two games this year. It first popped up after his two-game absence in COVID-19 protocols. He missed one game with what was described as right tendinitis and was forced to sit out Tuesday's game when the knee was reaggravated.

The Raptors will take on the Pistons, the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Washington Wizards before returning home on Jan. 23 to take on Norman Powell and the Portland Trail Blazers.

