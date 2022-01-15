Raptors Rule Out Scottie Barnes & Khem Birch, Gary Trent Jr. Remains Questionable

The Toronto Raptors will be giving Scottie Barnes the night off.

Barnes, who has been battling right knee tendinitis since returning from COVID-19 protocols, will rest Saturday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. The decision was made as a precautionary measure on the second night of a back-to-back as the Raptors rookie works his way back into form.

Toronto will also be without Khem Birch who suffered a broken nose in the first quarter of Friday night's game. He was flown back to Toronto to get it surgically repaired.

Gary Trent Jr. is listed as questionable for the second straight game. He was ruled out for Friday just before tipoff as he continues to rehab an ailing left ankle injury.

If Trent cannot play, Toronto will be down three starters and will be forced to turn to its underwhelming bench against a tough Bucks team. Expect Precious Achiuwa to get the start in Birch's place while Svi Mykhailiuk, Yuta Watanabe, Justin Champagnie, and Chris Boucher all try to step up to fill the void left by Barnes and Trent.

Milwaukee will be without Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, and Langston Galloway. Giannis Antetokounmpo appears ready to play after missing the Bucks' first two games against Toronto this year.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. Raptors coach Nick Nurse is scheduled to speak at 5 p.m. ET and should have an update on Trent's availability then.

