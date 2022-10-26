Scottie Barnes (Ankle) Returns for Raptors vs. 76ers

The Toronto Raptors will have Scottie Barnes back in the lineup Wednesday night when they take the court against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Barnes missed just one game with a right ankle injury he suffered Saturday night against the Miami Heat. He'd been listed as questionable coming into the game but was cleared to play following pre-game testing.

Otto Porter Jr., meanwhile, remains out with a hamstring injury. He too isn't far away from making a return to the court, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. The team is hoping he can ramp up on-court activities this week at practice and return to game action closer to the weekend or next week.

With Barnes back in the lineup, Toronto will return Christian Koloko to the bench. He should, however, see some playing time as another center to take on Joel Embiid. Assuming Koloko, Embiid, and Siakam play together at some point Wednesday, it'll mark the first time in NBA history that three Cameroonians have played together in an NBA game.

For the 76ers, De'Anthony Melton will play despite being listed as questionable with a thigh injury.

Further Reading

Christian Koloko and Pascal Siakam hope facing Joel Embiid inspires children in Cameroon

Precious Achiuwa makes Heat pay as Raptors pull out series split in Miami

Scottie Barnes' ankle sprain adds injury to insult after loss to Heat