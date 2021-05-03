Toronto Raptors home
OG Anunoby a Late Scratch for the Raptors

Things just can't stop getting worse for the Toronto Raptors.

The team has pulled OG Anunoby from Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers due to a left calf strain he's still recovering from.

The 23-year-old forward has missed 22 of Toronto's 64 games this season with a variety of injuries and COVID-19 related problems. He joins Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Chris Boucher, and Paul Watson Jr. on the Raptors injury report.

It'll be a massive blow for the Raptors as Anunoby is one of the few players in the league that can hold his own against LeBron James who will be active for the Lakers on Sunday. Los Angeles will have all its stars ready to go Sunday with James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Marc Gasol, Alex Caruso, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope all available.

