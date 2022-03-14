Nick Nurse Explains How Precious Achiuwa Has Transformed his Game Since the All-Star Break

The Denver Nuggets knew the scouting report.

It's why they were so unfazed when Precious Achiuwa popped out behind the three-point line following a screen to free up Pascal Siakam late in the first half Saturday night. When Siakam came charging downhill, both Nuggets defenders went with him, leaving the 22-year-old Toronto Raptors big man all alone behind the three-point line.

Then came the kick-out pass from Siakam who took two powerful dribbles inside before sending the ball back out to a wide-open Achiuwa.

Earlier in the season, Achiuwa may have paused for a moment. He would have pump-faked or hesitated, deciding whether or not to drive to the bucket, make the swing pass to Gary Trent Jr. in the corner, or let it fly. But this time, he didn't. He caught the pass, squared up with the bucket, and sent a high-arching shot right through the mesh.

Toronto's offense is predicated on making quick decisions. There's a split second to make a play, either shoot it, drive to the rim, or move it along. Whatever you do, just do it quick.

It's an offensive philosophy that has taken Achiuwa some time to get used to. For much of the season, the game appeared to be too fast for him. You could see him trying to process everything as he ran through the litany of offensive options before making a decision.

"When he pump fakes or hesitates or dribbles it in the same spot, starts spinning around, then we don’t know what’s going to happen," said Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

But since the All-Star break, something seems to have clicked for Achiuwa. There are certainly still levels to go, but he's playing with a newfound confidence. He's shooting 16-for-32 from behind the arc, averaging nearly twice as many points per game as he was before the break, and is shooting 45.7% from the floor, 34% better than his pre-all-star break average.

"He has certainly been more decisive out there. He’s running out there and he’s catching and shooting fairly quickly which means he’s feeling confident. And I’m good with that. What I want him to do is make a decision really quickly – shoot it or drive it or pass it," Nurse said.

It's still a learning process for Achiuwa, who followed up his big first-half three-pointer with some indecision that led to an awkward layup attempt early in the second half, but progress has certainly been made.

"I always tell Precious if he keeps it simple the game is easy," said Pascal Siakam. "Playing with a team like us, we move the ball and it’s kinda like equal opportunity out there. Just being in the right place, not being hesitant, he’s been shooting the ball really well and making plays."

Siakam is well-versed in what Achiuwa is going through right now. When he came into the league back in 2016, he was tasked with running the floor and being quick with the ball while DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry figured out ways to beat opposing defenses. It took years for Siakam to get comfortable making the complex decisions of how to beat his man one-on-one.

"I think it takes time. The opportunity comes but it doesn’t at once," Siakam added. "My first two years, or even third year, it was still trying to understand what my role is and try to keep the game as simple as I can."

For Achiuwa, Year 1 in Toronto's system is about getting accustomed to playing a role. Keep it simple, don't hesitate on offense, and bring on defense. Once that box is checked, the rest will come, and if his post-All-Star break play is any indication of what's next, it'll come soon enough.

