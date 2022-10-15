Skip to main content
Raptors Sign David Johnson, Reggie Perry, and Others to Exhibit 10 Deals

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Raptors Sign David Johnson, Reggie Perry, and Others to Exhibit 10 Deals

The Toronto Raptors have signed David Johnson, Christian Vital, Reggie Perry, and Ryan Hawkins to Exhibit 10 deals ahead of the G League season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Toronto Raptors 2021 second-round pick David Johnson will be back with the organization this year as a member of the Raptors 905, the team announced Saturday.

Johnson was one of four players alongside Christian Vital, Reggie Perry, and Ryan Hawkins who signed Exhibit 10 contracts and were promptly waived by the Raptors on Saturday.

By signing and waiving the players, Toronto keeps the G League rights to the four players along with Gabe Brown who was waived by the team on Sunday.

Johnson played in nine games with the Raptors 905 last season, averaging 13.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. He was selected 47th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft but was unable to make an impact for the Raptors last season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Perry, a 6-foot-8 forward, played in 11 games with the 905 last year, averaging 19.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He also saw brief NBA action, playing in 10 games with the Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers during COVID outbreaks last season.

Vital, a 6-foot-2 guard, comes over from the Rio Grande Vipers where he averaged 12.9 points and 2.9 assists across 14 games in the G League last year.

Hawkins, a 6-foot-7 forward, played in three games with the Raptors at Summer League this year, averaging 7.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in his appearances.

Further Reading

O.G. Anunoby makes his case for a bigger role in preseason victory over Celtics

Raptors discuss expectations for Scottie Barnes ahead of anticipated sophomore season

Justin Champagnie may not be at 100% but he's ready to prove he belongs with the Raptors

USATSI_19233303_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Finalize Roster, Keep Justin Champagnie & Waive 3 Others

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_19231861_168390270_lowres
News

O.G. Anunoby Makes his Case for a Bigger Role in Preseason Victory Over Celtics

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_19207448_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Add Gary Trent Jr. to Injury Report, Share Update on Chris Boucher

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_19182586_168390270_lowres
News

Malcolm Brogdon Reveals He Chose Celtics Trade Over Deal with Raptors

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_19182148_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors-Celtics to Tip at 7:30: Where to Watch & Game Preview for Friday

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_19121447_168390270_lowres
News

Nick Nurse Says Juancho Hernangomez Will Fixture Into the Rotation this Season

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_19167368_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Discuss Expectations For Scottie Barnes Ahead of Anticipated Sophomore Season

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_17554787_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Justin Champagnie May Not Be at 100% But He's Ready to Prove He Belongs with the Raptors

By Aaron Rose