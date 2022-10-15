Raptors Sign David Johnson, Reggie Perry, and Others to Exhibit 10 Deals

Former Toronto Raptors 2021 second-round pick David Johnson will be back with the organization this year as a member of the Raptors 905, the team announced Saturday.

Johnson was one of four players alongside Christian Vital, Reggie Perry, and Ryan Hawkins who signed Exhibit 10 contracts and were promptly waived by the Raptors on Saturday.

By signing and waiving the players, Toronto keeps the G League rights to the four players along with Gabe Brown who was waived by the team on Sunday.

Johnson played in nine games with the Raptors 905 last season, averaging 13.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. He was selected 47th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft but was unable to make an impact for the Raptors last season.

Perry, a 6-foot-8 forward, played in 11 games with the 905 last year, averaging 19.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He also saw brief NBA action, playing in 10 games with the Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers during COVID outbreaks last season.

Vital, a 6-foot-2 guard, comes over from the Rio Grande Vipers where he averaged 12.9 points and 2.9 assists across 14 games in the G League last year.

Hawkins, a 6-foot-7 forward, played in three games with the Raptors at Summer League this year, averaging 7.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in his appearances.

