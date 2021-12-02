Kal Penn Will Star in Upcoming Biopic About Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia

The story of Toronto Raptors fan Nav Bhatia will reportedly be heading to theaters.

According to Deadline, a biopic Superfan will tell Bhatia's story of coming to Canada and establishing himself as a successful car salesman, dealership owner, and, of course, Raptors superfan. Kal Penn has signed on to produce and star in the film.

“I’m speechless. To have the opportunity to continue to tell my story with such esteemed producers is a dream. Then to find out Kal Penn has been brought on to play me is even more surreal,” Bhatia told Deadline. “This is not something I can even dream of. He is one of my favorite actors and to know he also loves basketball is an added bonus. I’ll be teaching him all my tricks of the trade when distracting opposing players!”

Bhatia has attended every Raptors home game since the franchise's inception in 1995 and was honored by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020 as the first fan inducted into the Hall.

“I’ve been researching and following Nav’s incredible story ever since I saw him at a Raptor’s game the year we started filming Designated Survivor in Toronto,” Penn told Deadline. “The crowd loves him – to see what a source of pride he is for Canadians – and all basketball fans, really – makes me smile. His story is one of unity, which I’m especially excited and proud to bring to life.”

