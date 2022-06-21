Skip to main content
Report: Svi Mykhailiuk Picks Up His Player Option for 2022-23

Svi Mykhailiuk will reportedly pick up his player option to remain with the Toronto Raptors for this summer

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will be paying Svi Mykhailiuk through the end of next season.

The 25-year-old wing has reportedly picked up his $1.9 million player option for 2022-23, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The news comes as no real surprise considering Mykhailiuk fell out of the Raptors' rotation last season as he struggled to contribute at both ends of the court. He averaged just 4.6 points per game across 56 appearances, shooting just 38.9% from the floor and 30.6% from behind the arc.

Toronto signed Mykhailiuk to a two-year deal last offseason that included a player option for next season. The deal was at the veteran minimum and shouldn't have very much of an impact on Toronto's offseason plans. It's possible the organization waves him, letting him keep the $1.9 million but moving on to find someone else to fill a bench spot.

Mykhailiuk is the only Raptors player with an option for next season. Both Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. have player options they can exercise following next year and will presumably opt out should they perform at a level similar to last season.

