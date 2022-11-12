Skip to main content
Raptors Look to Bounce Back vs. Pacers: Where to Watch, Storylines, Game Odds

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors look to rebound against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night: Where to watch, game odds, injury updates, and storylines

The Toronto Raptors will look to bounce back after a dreadful showing Friday night when they take the court Saturday against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet and TSN 1050 will air the game in Toronto while Bally Sports Indiana and 93.5/107.5 The Fan broadcast in Indianapolis.

What to Watch For

  • It's too early for injury reports, but Fred VanVleet exited Friday's loss early with a non-COVID illness and it sounded like there's something going around the Raptors locker room. Nick Nurse too sounded a little under the weather during his post-game media availability. If VanVleet is out, the Raptors are in big trouble, especially with the way Dalano Banton and Malachi Flynn have played this season.
  • Scottie Barnes had possibly the worst first half of his NBA career Friday night, looking completely out of sorts and passive in the early goings. He turned it around in the third quarter, but that can't continue to happen. Toronto needs Barnes attacking, getting into the paint, and either scoring or making kick-out passes to others.
  • The Raptors have a bad habit of playing down to their opponent and losing what should be easily winnable games. Toronto can't overlook or play down to Indiana's level on Saturday.

Injury Reports

No word from the Raptors yet but the injury report will be something to keep an eye on when it does come out later today.

The Pacers will be without Chris Duarte and Daniel Theis.

Game Odds

The Raptors are -1.5 point favorites with a 50% implied win probability. The total for the game is 229.5.

