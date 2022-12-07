Raptors Face Off With Lakers: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, Odds

The Toronto Raptors will take on LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night: Where to watch, game odds, and injury reports

The Toronto Raptors will get set to welcome LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers to town Wednesday night for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.

Where to Watch

TSN and TSN 1050 will call the game in Toronto. Spectrum SportsNet and ESPN Radio LA will air the game for Los Angeles.

What to Watch For

It's the second night of a back-to-back for the Lakers and that means the injury report could be a game-changer. Davis left Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers with flu-like symptoms and there's a chance both he and James miss Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Fred VanVleet has been mired in a deep shooting funk but it sounds like the Raptors have been able to pinpoint the issue with his shooting stroke. He's a little "off-kilter," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday. VanVleet has been working non-stop to fix the issue and there's optimism his shots will start falling very soon.

If James and Davis do play, the Raptors will have their hands full with two of the league's top players who have returned to top form after a disasterous start to the season. L.A. is 7-3 over its last 10 games and has begun to find a rhythem. As Toronto is well aware, stopping James is no easy task.

Injury Reports

Toronto has ruled out Juancho Hernangomez, Precious Achiuwa, and Otto Porter Jr.

Los Angeles has yet to release its injury report.

Game Odds

The Raptors are -8 point favorites with an implied win probability of 78.7%. The total for the game is 228.

