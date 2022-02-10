Skip to main content
Report: Raptors Discussed Deal With Lakers Involving Chris Boucher & Khem Birch

The Toronto Raptors reportedly had trade talks with the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks for a three-team deal involving Khem Birch and Chris Boucher

The Toronto Raptors nearly pulled off a second trade deadline deal Thursday afternoon.

The Raptors were reportedly in trade talks with the Los Angeles Lakers trying to work out a three-team deal that would have seen Chris Boucher and Khem Birch leaving Toronto, according to The Athletic's Bill Oram.

"Sources indicated the Lakers had several potential deals fall through, with players including Toronto’s Khem Birch and Chris Boucher, as well as the Knicks’ Cam Reddish in the mix to come to Los Angeles," Oram wrote. "A three-team deal involving the Knicks and Raptors was scuttled after the other two teams couldn’t agree on draft compensation."

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster confirmed that the team was looking at multiple offers right up until the 3 p.m. deadline. There were a number of potential opportunities on the table, but nothing that quite fit.

"There were some options to take on additional money. Ultimately, those deals fell through, and then, a couple of other examples, the money went out so far it was sort of risky so we walked away from those," Webster said. "Everyone always says it, but you don't know what really slips out of your grasp because you don't know what was there."

While Boucher has been Toronto's best bench player for the better part of the last two months, the addition of Thad Young at the trade deadline has made his spot on the roster a little redundant. Khem Birch too hasn't been able to find playing time lately behind Boucher and Precious Achiuwa and may be buried even deeper on the bench behind Young.

