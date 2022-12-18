Raptors Try to End Skid vs. Warriors: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, Odds

The Toronto Raptors will try to break out of their funk on Sunday against the Steph Curry-less Golden State Warriors: Where to watch, injury reports, odds

The Toronto Raptors are in desperate need of a win Sunday evening as they look to end a four-game skid at 6 p.m. ET against the Golden State Warriors.

Where to Watch

TSN and the FAN 590 will air the game in Toronto. NBC Sports Bay Area and 95.7 FM The Game will broadcast for San Francisco.

What to Watch For

Well, a win would be nice. The Warriors will be shorthanded Sunday without at least Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins. Toronto, though, has struggled against just about everyone lately and even an undermanned Warriors team can't be taken lightly.

Scottie Barnes was dreadful for the better part of three quarters on Friday but then turned things around in the fourth and was borderline unstoppable, shooting 5-for-5 in the quarter with 17 points. Toronto needs that to carry over as Barnes moves away from his post-up touches and more toward attacking downhill.

Gary Trent Jr. is questionable to play but Malachi Flynn should continue to see playing time, especially alongside Fred VanVleet. It won't be an extended look, but Flynn has a chance to re-emerge as a bench option following an impressive performance Friday.

Injury Reports

Toronto will be without O.G. Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Otto Porter Jr. Trent is questionable.

Golden State has ruled out Curry, Wiggins, and Andre Iguodala. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are probable.

Game Odds

The Raptors are -5.5 point favorites with an implied win probability of 68.8%. The total for the game is 224.

