Raptors Enter Game 72 as Underdogs vs. Pacers

The Toronto Raptors are once again taking a cautious approach with their stars and will be significant underdogs against the Indiana Pacers to end the season

The final game of the season is here for the Toronto Raptors and quite possibly the final game for Kyle Lowry in Raptors' red and white.

So far it's been a 71 game slog with Game 72 officially on the horizon for Sunday afternoon. With Lowry out once again with rest, and Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Yuta Watanabe, Paul Watson Jr., and Rodney Hood all out with various injuries, Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers shouldn't look all that different from any of the recent games prior.

The Raptors will once again be underdogs for Game 72 with Indiana favoured by six, according to Covers. While Toronto may not be interested in winning Sunday's game, the same cannot be said for the Pacers who sit in a three-way tie with the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. A win for the Pacers could vault them up to the eighth seed ensuring at least a somewhat more secure spot in the playoffs.

For Toronto, it'll be another developmental game with Malachi Flynn and Jalen Harris expected to do the bulk of the heavy lifting. Their continued development as Toronto's young guards of the future has been one of the real bright spots in an otherwise down season.

