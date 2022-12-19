Raptors Upgrade O.G. Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr. Still Questionable

The Toronto Raptors have upgraded O.G. Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. to questionable vs. the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night

O.G. Anunoby appears to be nearing a return for the Toronto Raptors and may finally be back on the court Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Both he and Gary Trent Jr. are listed as questionable to play, the Raptors announced Monday. Anunoby seems the more likely of the two to return, having recovered from all his ailments, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Sunday. Trent, meanwhile, is battling tightness in both his thighs and the team had been searching for what to do as of Sunday night.

Anunoby had been playing through a hand issue and an illness prior to the hip injury that had sidelined him for the past week, Nurse said. The hand injury had been impacting his three-point shooting which has dipped to 33.1% this season, the worst of his career.

As for the rest of the group, Precious Achiuwa and Otto Porter Jr. remain out. Both players are not expected to return until the new year.

Philadelphia will be without Tyrese Maxey and has listed Furkan Korkmaz as questionable to play.

Juancho Hernangomez and Christian Koloko both started Sunday night against the Golden State Warriors. While that lineup would give Toronto the most size against Joel Embiid and the 76ers, don't be surprised if the Raptors shakes things up after struggling against Golden State.

Further Reading

Problems galore for Raptors whose slide continues with blowout loss to Warriors

Yuta Watanabe credits the Raptors for his success this season: 'It's because of them'

Kyrie Irving discusses watching Fred VanVleet: 'He's a winner. He's a champion'