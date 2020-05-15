With little else to do right now than recklessly speculate, I turned to NBA 2K20 to come up with possible trades the Toronto Raptors could pull off this offseason.

Ultimately, it's highly unlikely that any of these trades actually happen, anyone who has ever played 2K before knows 2K trades and real NBA trades are totally different, but regardless, here are five trades 2K says the Raptors could make.

1. Kyle Lowry, Norman Powell and a 1st round pick for Victor Oladipo and T.J. Warren

Analysis: Prior to Oladipo's knee injury in 2019, this would have been a trade the Raptors probably would have jumped at. Oladipo was in the midst of his second of two all-star level seasons and just 26 years old. Then came the injury against the Raptors and Oladipo hasn't quite been the same. If Toronto felt like Oladipo could return to his pre-injury form, this would be a very interesting trade for the Raptors, especially since Warren is probably an upgrade from Powell.

2. Pascal Siakam and two 1sts for Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis

Analysis: What was said previously about Oladipo still holds true here. It all comes down to health for the now 28-year-old Oladipo. Like Siakam, Sabonis is going to enter the first year of a contract extension next season worth nearly $75 million over four years. This trade seems pretty unfathomable considering the Raptors just locked up Siakam, but most advanced analytics really like the 24-year-old Sabonis who grades out better than Siakam in FiveThirtyEight's RAPTOR stat and nearly as good in Jacob Goldstein's Wins Added statistic.

3. Lowry, Powell and a 1st for Mitchell Robinson and Ish Smith

Analysis: This trade proposal basically comes down to what you think of Robinson, the New York Knicks 36th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. The 22-year-old Robinson averaged 9.7 points and seven rebounds per game this season. He's nowhere near the player today that Lowry or Powell is, but he's young and inexpensive and if the Raptors wanted to get younger and find a replacement for Gasol and Ibaka, this could be an option.

4. Lowry and a 1st for Malcolm Brogdon and T.J. McConnell

Analysis: This trade doesn't make a ton of sense unless Giannis Antetokounmpo really misses Brogdon, which he told The Athletic in November that he did. The problem for the Raptors would be Brogdon's contract. He has $65 million owed to him over the three years and that kind of money could inhibit Toronto's ability to sign Antetokounmpo.

5. Lowry and a 1st for Jamal Murray

Analysis: Departing with a franchise icon like Lowry wouldn't be easy for Toronto, but getting a Canadian back in the deal might make it a little bit easier to swallow. At just 23-years-old, Murray is probably not the kind of player Denver would be looking to move. For Toronto, it would come down to their opinion of Murray's contract. He starts a five-year max contract extension next season worth $170 million, according to Shams Charania. Having Murray and Siakam on max contracts would make it tough to bring in Antetokounmpo, but there's no guarantee the Greek Freak is coming north.

Aaron Rose covers the Toronto Raptors for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter @aaronbenrose or on Facebook @AllRaptors.