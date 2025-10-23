What's the secret behind Raptors' 138-point performance vs. Hawks?
The Toronto Raptors are better with numbers when it comes to the offensive side of the ball.
There's no "alpha" for the Raptors, but rather several players who can be the leading scorer on any given night. In the team's 138-118 win against the Atlanta Hawks, it was RJ Barrett, who scored 25 points and coexisted with Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes well in their first game together.
“It’s a 48-minute game. When the starters go out there, we know how we play,” Barrett said via The Athletic insider Eric Koreen. “Keeping two of us out there at all times, obviously, when other guys come in, your role changes a little more. You’re probably going to be on the ball, making more decisions.”
Raptors offense operates by committee in big win vs. Hawks
There is concern with how Barnes, Barrett and Ingram can all coexist together with all of them occupying the same spots on the floor, but the Raptors are figuring out how to play them all at the same time.
“What I was most impressed with was how poised we were on the offensive end,” Ingram said via Koreen. “When the game slowed down and we had to go into our execution, everybody was poised and we just got the best shot.”
The biggest key to allowing all three to work on the court on the same time is selflessness. Luckily for the Raptors, they have that figured out already one game into the season.
“We’ve been playing like that pretty much all summer. We call it first touch,” Immanuel Quickley said via Koreen. “If we can get the ball out, across half court at 22 seconds, it gives us a great chance of scoring. We have a lot of unselfish guys.”
The Raptors had 36 assists as a team against the Hawks, including five from Jamal Shead off the bench.
“His IQ on the floor, his passing it ahead, getting everyone involved, seeing stuff on the floor, it kind of just helped us out,” Ingram said of Shead via Koreen. “We just followed.”
Having so many players able to contribute makes life easy for the Raptors and it will continue to be the recipe towards success throughout the season.
The Raptors are back in action on Friday against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.