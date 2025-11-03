5 numbers to know after Raptors get big win vs. Grizzlies
The Toronto Raptors are feeling some momentum after a 117-104 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Scotiabank Arena.
The win is the Raptors' first at home this season and the second victory in a row. The Raptors were comfortable throughout the entire game against the Grizzlies, pulling out arguably the strongest win of the season.
Here are five numbers to know from the victory against the Grizzlies:
0 - Ja Morant's minutes
The Grizzlies were playing without All-Star point guard Ja Morant, who was suspended one game after displaying conduct detrimental to the team following Memphis' last game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Morant could be looking for a trade soon and it's possible this may be the last time the Raptors will see the Grizzlies with the point guard on the roster. Maybe the Raptors should consider a trade for him?
2 - Assists Scottie Barnes needed for a triple-double
Barnes was sensational for the Raptors in his best performance of the season. He scored 19 points, grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds and dished out eight assists for the Raptors.
This is definitely a sign for good if this is what can be expected of Barnes on a nightly basis as the season progresses.
3 - Collin Murray-Boyles' steals
The Raptors drafted CMB with the No. 9 overall pick for his NBA-ready defense and it was on display in his fifth NBA game. Murray-Boyles recorded three of the Raptors' five steals on the night to help the team on the defensive end.
Offensively, Murray-Boyles contributed as well, coming up with 15 points on an efficient 7 of 14 from the field.
5 - Scottie Barnes' blocks
Another opportunity to brag about Barnes here. He stepped up in a major way with five blocks on the night.
With Jakob Poeltl sidelined nursing a back injury, the Raptors need some players to step up in the rim protection department. The 6-7 Barnes battled against three Grizzlies taller than him and managed to protect the rim on the level of some of the top defenders in the league.
58.8 - Shooting percentage between RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram
While Barnes was dominant defensively, Barrett and Ingram were in tandem together for the Raptors on the offensive end.
The pair of forwards combined for 53 of the team's 117 points and proved that they can coexist offensively.