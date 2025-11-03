Defense leads Raptors in most impressive win so far this season
The Toronto Raptors are sending their fans home happy for the first time this season after grabbing their first win at Scotiabank Arena against the Memphis Grizzlies in a 117-104 victory.
The Raptors carried over their strong defense from their win against the Cleveland Cavaliers to put together consecutive victories for the first time this season.
Raptors defense looks strong in win vs. Grizzlies
The Raptors held the Grizzlies to under 44 percent shooting from the field, while they made over half of their shots. It was a well-balanced victory for the Raptors, who are now 3-4 on the season.
While the Raptors brought it on the defensive end, they also were able to produce offensively in a balanced attack. Four Raptors scored in double figures to help the team with its scoring attack.
RJ Barrett scored a game-high 27 points while Brandon Ingram was right behind him with 26. Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds while rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles added 15 of his own.
Murray-Boyles started once again for the injured Jakob Poeltl, who is dealing with a lower back injury.
For the Grizzlies, the squad was compromised without star point guard Ja Morant, who was suspended one game as a result of conduct detrimental to the team. Cam Spencer drew the start in his absence, but he only scored four points in 26 minutes of action.
Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies in scoring with 20 points, while centre Jock Landale had 14 and shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 12. Off the bench, Santi Aldama posted 15, Vince Williams Jr. added 14 and rookie guard Cedric Coward had 12.
What's next for Raptors?
The Raptors took advantage of their opponent being down their top player and exploited their weaknesses. The same thing happened for the Raptors when they were in Cleveland as Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen were out, so it's good to see Toronto grabbing wins when it can.
The Raptors will need to continue playing at this high of a level when tougher opponents come to play them. Once they do, the Raptors will be taken more seriously as a threat.
The Raptors will stay at home to host the Milwaukee Bucks for the second time this season on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports.