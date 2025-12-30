Five numbers to know after Raptors insane comeback vs. Magic

The Toronto Raptors are throwing a party after a 107-106 victory against the Orlando Magic inside the Scotiabank Arena.

It's the Raptors' second win in as many days, which is exactly how the team wanted to start the five-game homestand. Here's a look at five numbers from the box score that stood out in the win over the Magic:

3 - Raptors' largest lead of the game

The Raptors scored the first two points of the game but then conceded 14 unanswered from the Magic. The Raptors trailed until there were only 4:42 left in the game, tying things at 102.

Brandon Ingram hit a step-back 15-foot jump shot to take a two-point lead, and Collin Murray-Boyles hit a free throw to take a three-point lead. That was the largest advantage the team had throughout the entire game.

It doesn't matter how much the team goes up by, as long as they have more points at the end of the game, which is what happened against the Magic.

4 - Mo Bamba's minutes

Mo Bamba saw his first action with the Raptors after signing with the team earlier in the day. The former No. 6 overall pick played in just four minutes, but it was intriguing to see him out on the court.

With Jakob Poeltl out with an injury, Bamba should see a role for the Raptors in the next couple of weeks. This is a decent starting point for him after not seeing any NBA action in the first two months of the season.

12 - Collin Murray-Boyles' rebounds

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles reacts after a win over the Orlando Magic | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

After battling an illness for the last couple of games, rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles stepped up to the plate against the Magic. Though he only made one of his six shots from the field, he had 12 rebounds to lead the team.

Those hustle plays are exactly why the Raptors spent such a high pick on him and why they will continue to invest in him.

20 - Raptors' largest deficit

The Raptors started off slow, likely due to the fact that they were tired from the day before after going into overtime with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The team trailed by as much as 20 points in the second quarter, but they were chipping away all night long, failing to give up on the game. That persistence and perseverance is exactly what the Raptors needed in the win.

50 - Raptors' bench points

A big shoutout goes to the bench for the Raptors, which needed to play at a high level in order to win the game. Jamal Shead led all Raptors scorers with 19 points, while Gradey Dick had 15 and Ja'Kobe Walter had 10 off the bench.

The Raptors' second unit has been strong all season long, and they will need to continue playing well if they want to make some noise in the postseason.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories