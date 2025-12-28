Raptors reveal RJ Barrett status vs. Warriors

Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett is on the mend from his knee sprain that held him out for a month.

Barrett has been practicing with the team and doing contact drills. Now, he's ready to take the court against the Golden State Warriors. According to Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange, Barrett will make his return on a minutes restriction against the Warriors.

"RJ Barrett available vs. Warriors. He will be on a minutes restriction after being out five weeks. There is expected to be a medical update on Jakob Poeltl (back, out) on Monday," Grange tweeted.

RJ Barrett available vs. Warriors. He will be on a minutes restriction after being out five weeks. There is expected to be a medical update on Jakob Poeltl (back, out) on Monday. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) December 28, 2025

Barrett back vs. Warriors

Getting Barrett back is a massive boost for the team, especially after rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles was ruled out with an illness.

The Raptors have sorely missed him, going 6-9 in 15 games with him on the sidelines. The hope is that he can be the third scorer the offence needs.

"RJ Barrett has shown when healthy that he's not too redundant alongside Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes. That boosts his value to Toronto—and every other team," Bleacher Report contributor Dan Favale wrote.

While the stats suggest the Raptors are better without Barrett on the court, the record tells a different story. Having a dynamic scorer like Barrett is always going to be a plus for the Raptors as it takes some pressure off of Ingram and Barnes to contribute offensively. They can now utilize more of their energy on the defensive end, which is where the team needs it most.

The Raptors allowed 138 points in their latest game against the Washington Wizards, so they have to make some improvements on that end of the floor. Having Barrett back on the court should help in that department, giving the team another capable defender for the wings of the opponent.

The timing could not be better for the Raptors to get Barrett back because the Warriors shoot more three-pointers than any team in the NBA. Barrett will be tasked in his brief assignment to contain players like Jimmy Butler and Brandon Podziemski, among others.

Barrett's energy will also ignite the home crowd, which hopes they can get some momentum heading into the new year.

Tip-off between the Warriors and Raptors is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories