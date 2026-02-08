How to Watch Pacers vs. Raptors, Injury Report, Preview

The Toronto Raptors are staying at home for another game as they take on the Indiana Pacers inside Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors are going for a sweep against the Pacers after beating them in the first three meetings earlier in the season. The Raptors nearly lost the last time the Pacers visited them, but they pulled out a two-point victory, which marked nine straight wins for the team.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup:

Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Sunday, February 8

• Kickoff Time: 3:00 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Pacers vs. Raptors on?

Pacers vs. Raptors will air on Sportsnet One.

How to stream Pacers vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Pacers injury report

• PG Tyrese Haliburton (OUT - Achilles)

• PF Obi Toppin (OUT - foot)

• PF Kobe Brown (QUESTIONABLE - trade pending)

• C Ivica Zubac (QUESTIONABLE - trade pending)

• SG Aaron Nesmith (QUESTIONABLE - elbow)

Raptors injury report

• C Jakob Poeltl (QUESTIONABLE - back)

• PG Immanuel Quickley (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam dribbles the ball while Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead defends. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Pacers vs. Raptors preview

The Raptors are finding themselves in the thick of things in the Eastern Conference standings with the All-Star break less than a week away. The team can see the finish line in sight, but it needs to be able to win the games against the worst teams in the league, like the Pacers, who are currently in last place in the East.

The Pacers made a big move at the trade deadline, acquiring Ivica Zubac from the Los Angeles Clippers in a deal that involved multiple draft picks, Bennedict Mathurin and Isaiah Jackson. The Pacers lost their first game after the trade deadline against the Milwaukee Bucks, but Zubac wasn't active. He is more likely to play when the Pacers play the Raptors.

If the Raptors can take care of business, they can be awarded with a pair of days off leading up to their game against the first-place Detroit Pistons, which will serve as a litmus test in the final game of the first half of the season.

