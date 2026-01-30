How to Watch Raptors vs. Magic, Injury Report, Preview

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to get back in the win column as they take on the Orlando Magic in Central Florida.

The Raptors just had a four-game win streak snapped at the hands of the New York Knicks at home, while the Magic just had a four-game losing streak snapped on the road against the Miami Heat. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic

• Date: Friday, January 30

• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST

• Location: Kia Center | Orlando, Florida

What channel is Raptors vs. Magic on?

Raptors vs. Magic will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Raptors vs. Magic live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Raptors injury report

• C Jakob Poeltl (OUT - back)

Magic injury report

• SF Franz Wagner (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

• PG Jalen Suggs (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black tries to dribble around Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Raptors vs. Magic preview

The Raptors and Magic are facing off for the second time this season and the first time in Orlando. The two teams met last month in Toronto, where the Magic squandered a 20-point lead as the Raptors ferociously came back in the fourth quarter to pull out a win.

Now the Magic are looking for revenge as they try to stay above .500 despite a tough stretch of basketball for them. Meanwhile, the Raptors are trying to keep pace in the Eastern Conference with several teams hovering around the 2-5 mark in the standings.

This won't be an easy game for the Raptors as the Magic boast one of the best forward tandems in the league with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. However, the latter has been injured for most of the last month, and he is questionable for the game against the Raptors.

Regardless of who is out there for the Magic, the Raptors need to learn from their mistakes in their loss against the Knicks and apply it against the Magic. If they can find a way to get good looks on the offensive end, they should be able to enjoy a different result than they had earlier this week when they lost to the Knicks.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories