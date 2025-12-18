Ranking 14 Raptors as trade chips as deadline approaches

The Toronto Raptors and the rest of the league are less than two months away from the trade deadline, so conversations are starting about possible deals that can be made.

The Raptors are a team to watch as they try to make their way up in the Eastern Conference. But not everyone is on the table. Here's a look at all 15 players the Raptors have ranked in terms of their likeliness of being traded.

Extremely Unlikely

Scottie Barnes

Barnes is the franchise cornerstone for the Raptors, and he recently signed a five-year extension. The Raptors won't entertain any offers for him.

Brandon Ingram

Much like Barnes, the Raptors made a big investment in trading for Brandon Ingram last season and signed him to a long-term extension.

Collin Murray-Boyles

As the latest rookie to join the group, the Raptors are bullish on Murray-Boyles' potential and view him as a long-term piece of the team.

Jamal Shead

Shead has been incredible in his second season with the Raptors, making him an almost certainty to remain on the roster for this season and beyond.

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Like Shead, Mamukelashvili has been a huge part of the Raptors bench, and it would be a very big surprise to see the team trade him.

Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili shoots the ball against the Miami Heat | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Unlikely

Ja'Kobe Walter

Walter is in his second season with the Raptors, and he is still a very raw prospect. He could be traded in a deal for a big-time player, but it's unlikely that he is moved.

Gradey Dick

Like Walter, Dick is a recent first-round pick of the team, and it would be a surprise to see him go so soon.

Jamison Battle

Battle is an interesting player on this list because he hasn't played enough minutes to show off much trade value. That being said, if the Raptors had to trade someone, he is one of the more expendable people on the roster.

Jonathan Mogbo

Mogbo has spent most of the season in the G League, so he is in the same boat as Battle. He is likely only used as a salary filler.

Possible

Garrett Temple

If the Raptors need salary filler to move in a trade, Temple is probably the player to go. He is a respected veteran in the locker room, but the Raptors don't have any of their future tied to him.

Jakob Poeltl

Poeltl is the starting centre for the team, but if the Raptors can upgrade that part of the squad, Poeltl might be a casualty.

Immanuel Quickley

Quickley could be in either the unlikely tier or the possible tier. He could be traded if the Raptors tried to make a big move for a point guard like Ja Morant or Trae Young, but other than a player like that, he is staying in Toronto.

RJ Barrett

Barrett has been viewed as a possible trade ship for a while, so this could be the opportunity for the Raptors to pull the trigger and make a move as they have been without him for the past 10 games.

Ochai Agbaji

Agbaji is a player expected to hit free agency this offseason, therefore he may be the likeliest person dealt if the Raptors were to make a deal.

