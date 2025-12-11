Raptors recent stretch may prevent RJ Barrett trade

The Toronto Raptors have struggled to win games without RJ Barrett on the floor.

Barrett last played for the Raptors on Nov. 23, but has been sidelined ever since due to a knee sprain. In the games Barrett has missed, the Raptors are 3-6 and have fallen in the Eastern Conference standings. Despite this, Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes Barrett is the most likely player on the Raptors to be traded.

"RJ Barrett is a legitimate starter at the 2 on a fair contract that pays him $27.7 million this year and $29.6 million in 2026-27. He's averaging 19.4 points per game on 50.6 percent shooting, leveled up as a playmaker last year and leads everyone from the 2020 rookie class in total points scored," Hughes wrote.

"Unfortunately, financial realities make him a clear trade candidate. An extension is unlikely given the Toronto Raptors' other hefty salaries, which makes keeping Barrett risky. He'll be less valuable as an expiring deal next year, when any potential acquiring team might lose him for nothing in 2027 free agency.

"Toronto also has younger and cheaper alternatives at his position in the pipeline, including Gradey Dick and Ja'Kobe Walter. Combined, those two will make about a third of Barrett's salary next season."

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Raptors should not make Barrett trade... yet

If the Raptors want to make a big trade for a player like Dallas Mavericks center Anthony Davis, Barrett will almost certainly be the first player moved in a deal. However, it's clear that Barrett may have more value than originally thought.

The fact that the Raptors have struggled so much without Barrett in the lineup suggests that he may be the X-factor for the team. That may increase his value both on the court and in potential trade talks.

Barrett is averaging 19.4 points per game so far this season, which ranks third on the team behind Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram. The Raptors should be a curious team to follow ahead of the February trade deadline, and Barrett will continue to be involved in rumours and discussions.

If the Raptors ultimately feel like they have to move on from Barrett, they should hope to get a strong player or package in return.

Barrett and the Raptors are back in action on Monday when they take on the Miami Heat on the road. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Kaseya Center.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories