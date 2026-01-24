RJ Barrett Returns, Raptors Win Third Straight vs. Blazers

The Toronto Raptors are officially on a winning road trip after beating the Portland Trail Blazers 110-98 inside the Moda Center.

The Raptors struggled early on the offensive end of the floor, scoring just 19 points in the first quarter. Luckily for them, the Blazers were also struggling offensively, and they managed to score only 12 points. The Raptors built a comfortable lead throughout the contest, leading by as much as 13 points and had full control of the game against the Blazers, who had come into the matchup winning their last four and getting back over .500.

Now, the Blazers are back at .500 thanks to the Raptors, who earned their 28th victory of the season.

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead looks to pass the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Raptors Take Care of Business vs. Blazers

The Raptors were led by Sandro Mamukelashvili in the scoring department. He had 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting to lead the team. Brandon Ingram had 20 of his own while Immanuel Quickley also posted 20 points. He also had eight rebounds and seven assists to contribute.

The Raptors got RJ Barrett back in the lineup after missing the last two weeks with an ankle injury that he suffered against the Boston Celtics. Barrett played 21 minutes in limited action and scored 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting. That scoring total was matched by Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji off the bench.

The Blazers are now 17-7 on the season when Barrett plays, proving how valuable he is to the roster. Once he is fully healthy, the Raptors will be closer to the best version of themselves.

For the Blazers, Jrue Holiday and Shaedon Sharpe had 21 points apiece to lead them, while French forward Toumani Camara had 16 points. Second-year big man Donovan Clingan had 13 points and 16 rebounds, while rookie guard Caleb Love had 11 off the bench. The Blazers sorely missed Deni Avdija, who was out due to a back injury.

Holding the Blazers to under 100 points is a big win for the Raptors defense. It proves how strong the team is on that end of the floor.

The Raptors have one more game left on the road trip as they take on the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off is scheduled for Sunday at 7 p.m. ET inside the Paycom Center. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories