Why Raptors Aren't True Contenders Yet

The Toronto Raptors are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 27-19 record.

They are less than two games back of the number two seed in the East, which makes them one of the top candidates to represent the conference in the NBA Finals. However, it isn't quite that simple. ESPN insider Zach Kram explained why the Raptors should not be considered one of the league's top contenders quite yet.

"Toronto ranks second in the East and fifth overall in defensive rating. But despite many highly paid perimeter players, the offense hasn't kept pace: On that end, the Raptors rank 9th in the East and 19th overall, and every team below them has a losing record," Kram wrote.

"Typical championship contenders must be at least league average on both ends of the court, so Toronto needs to show meaningful offensive improvement -- or make a significant deadline trade -- to enter the true contender conversation."

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley drives to the basket against the Sacramento Kings. | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Raptors Offence Needs More Efficiency

The Raptors offence has been up and down all season long. For instance, on the first game of the team's current road trip, the Raptors scored just 93 points in a loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. However, in the next game against the Golden State Warriors, the offence exploded for 145 points, which marked a season high for the team.

Two of the three best offensive performances so far this season have come against the Warriors, so that might just be a sign that Golden State's defence is not up to par. The Raptors are going to have to face some difficult defences in the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, which could provide an obstacle for them in the postseason.

This is why the trade deadline is important for the Raptors. If they can find a way to inject some efficiency into the offense, it could be the difference between making a deep postseason run and being an early exit.

The Raptors haven't been to the playoffs in four years, so the expectations aren't incredibly high. However, when a team is as close to the top of the standings as the Raptors are, they have to take advantage and strike while the iron is hot.

The Raptors are back in action tomorrow as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

